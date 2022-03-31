Former St George Illawarra Dragons winger and fullback Tristan Sailor has been found not guilty on two charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Sailor was accused of raping and injuring a drunk woman he had met through a social media app during October of 2020.

New South Wales police hit Sailor with two charges of aggravated sexual assault, to which Sailor pled not guilty. The woman said she couldn't remember having sex with Sailor.

The jury took just two hours and 20 minutes on Thursday to deliver not guilty verdicts to both charges.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the trial, which was held in NSW District Court during March, saw the court told that the woman and Sailor had met on Instagram during 2019.

The pair met in-person on October 3, 2020 where Sailor was on a boys weekend with teammates, including Eddie Blacker, who knew one of the woman's friends.

The court was told the woman and the friend Blacker knew had attended a Mexican restaurant for an all-you-can-eat and drink margaritas and tacos event before arriving at the pub. The court was also told the women consumed cocaine in a toilet block.

CCTV then pictured Sailor and the woman drinking, touching and hugging each other, with defence barrister Richard Pontello telling the court that there were 64 instances of the complainant initiating or starting some sort of physical contact with Sailor.

Following their exit from the venue, the group attended an apartment in Wolli Creek where Sailor and the woman had sex, which Sailor said the woman consented to.

The woman said she was unconscious and didn't consent, presenting to hospital with two lacerations to her genital region.

Sailor and Blacker, who gave evidence, said the woman was "definitely conscious," with the jury finding Sailor not guilty after deliberations.

The son of Wendell Sailor, the youngster made his NRL debut on the wing for the Dragons during the 2019 season, before playing a handful of games in 2020 on the back of being named in the 2019 NSW Cup team of the year.

Consistent good form at the time left former code-hopping legend Wendell Sailor enraged that the club released him.

Tristan Sailor was never hit with the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy as he had already been released by the Dragons at the time.