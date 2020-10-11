A court has heard emerging NRL star Tristan Sailor allegedly drugged a woman before assaulting her.

The son of Wendell Sailor was granted bail on Sunday after being arrested on Saturday and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman in Sydney last weekend.

Police prosecutor Shannon Ryan told the court toxicology reports had detected a sedative in the alleged victim’s bloodstream.

Ryan described Mr Sailor’s alleged actions as “predatory and planned”.

Sailor was arrested by NSW police on Saturday after they raided his home that he shares with his parents.

Police received a complaint from a 24-year-old woman that she was sexually assaulted last weekend.

Sailor made five appearances for the Dragons between 2019-2020 but has not been offered a spot on their 2021 list.