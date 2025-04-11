For the first time since reports emerged that Joseph Manu was considering his future and could potentially return to the NRL, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has weighed in on Manu's future.

Linking up with Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese rugby union competition after his move away from the NRL, the 2023 Golden Boot winner recently agreed to a contract with French rugby union club Racing 92.

However, reports have since emerged that he is weighing up his future due to family reasons and is considering requesting a release from the French side - a team he has signed a one-year deal with, including a one-year option - per The Sydney Morning Herald.

If he secures a contract release, he will be available for the 2026 season. However, he may also be available for the current season if he leaves French rugby before the June 30 deadline.

While his preference to return to Sydney or head to New Zealand is unclear at this stage, he is set to attract the interest of at least the Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, and various Super Rugby clubs, which could potentially allow him to be selected for the New Zealand All Blacks.

Manu's former Sydney Roosters coach, Trent Robinson, has now weighed in on the speculation surrounding his future.

"I had no idea about it at all, so that's the first thing. Joey, this is his home, it always has been," Robinson said on Thursday.

"But I'm sure he's got a plan. If he's asked for a release, then he'd have a plan on what he wants to do, and that's not going to be us.

A mainstay of the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Kiwis line-up over the past nine seasons, the two-time premiership winner decided to exit the 13-man code after 181 appearances and 17 international Tests.

While Manu's future remains in limbo at the moment, Robinson revealed that he would always be interested in seeing him once again wear the Roosters jersey and return to Bondi.

"Naturally you would, but that's not our choice. Joey gets to make his choice," the Roosters' coach added.

"He doesn't owe us anything. We've spent a lot of time together. There's obviously a professional relationship with the Roosters and also a lot of care for his family.

"I don't know if it's true; I've heard it reported. But until Joey tells me, then I won't be interested in why he doesn't want to go to France."