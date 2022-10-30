Kangaroos prop Jake Trbojevic has joined the increasing number of Manly players opening up to the media on the tumultuous past few months the club has endured, claiming he was hurt by questions about his loyalty to the club during the protracted saga.

Trbojevic also flatly denied rumours of a fractured relationship with Daly Cherry-Evans and also claimed he was looking forward to working under incoming coach Anthony Seibold.

The 28-year-old has consistently knocked back media requests while at the World Cup, but he finally relented after Australia successfully qualified for the knockout stages – taking aim at suggestions he and brother Tom would consider leaving the northern beaches after the Des Hasler saga.

“We definitely didn't want to leave, that didn't come from us,” Trbojevic told the Daily Telegraph.

“We love Manly, we grew up in Manly and have another four years of contracts.

“It's definitely hard seeing your loyalty get questioned when you've worked really hard and we want Manly to do well.

“It's a bit tough but it's been great being (away). We don't go on social media, don't read anything, you just keep going on with your business.

“It's been good being over here.”

Though he is clearly committed to the club, Trbojevic admitted he was saddened by Des Hasler's sacking.

“I felt sorry for him. I'm a big fan of Des, I don't think that's any sort of secret.

“He's been a really good coach for me for four years and I learned a lot off him and enjoyed playing under him.

“I guess the club made the decision for a reason. Last year wasn't great, so we're going to try and get better.

“What can we do? We've got to move on and move forward to next year.”

Trbojevic is looking forward to a reunion with Seibold, having worked with his fellow northern beaches resident previously.

“In 2016 (Seibold) was my assistant coach and he's really good,” Trbojevic said.

“I really liked him, he's a good guy who lives on the northern beaches. I've seen him around there a little bit and I really like working with him.

“I was even talking to the guys who have had him at South Sydney and Brisbane. He was really good, so if he comes in I'm looking forward to it.”

Trbojevic also denied suggestions that he'd had a falling out with club captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

“That was frustrating to hear. I don't like seeing it, and I'm a really good friend of Daly's. It's tough to see and I try not to think about it, it is ridiculous.

“It was fine, it's people making it awkward for us and it's fine. We get on really well and had a great time over here and have been hanging out heaps. I don't know where that comes from.”