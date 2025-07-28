The Canterbury Bulldogs have suffered a massive injury blow with fullback Connor Tracey facing several weeks on the sidelines.\r\n\r\nA star of the Bulldogs back-line and one of the most underrated players in the NRL, Tracey has been big part of the club's success which has seen them emerge as a premiership threat\r\n\r\nHowever, his season has now been derailed after he sustained a stomach injury and went to hospital after the team's victory over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.\r\n\r\nIt has been confirmed by GM of Football Phil Gould that he will miss at least three weeks and is in doubt for the upcoming 2025 NRL Finals series.\r\n\r\nJacob Kiraz is set to replace Tracey at the back of the field with Blake Taaffe currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Jethro Rinakama and Blake Wilson will contend for the spot on the wing.\r\n\r\n\u201cConnor Tracey was rushed to hospital last night,\u201d Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould said on Monday on 100% Footy.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe has been playing the last few weeks with a bit of an abdominal strain. Well yesterday, he virtually busted a gut and ended up in hospital with severe abdominal pain.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey were worried that he would need surgery. They were worried about the colon to start with.\r\n\r\n"Now apparently he doesn't need surgery but it is three weeks complete rest before he can even get into some light training.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe would be hopeful he would be back for the finals but that is only hopeful at the moment.\u201d