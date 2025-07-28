ROUND 22
$3.55
$1.30
 2025-07-31T09:50:00Z 
 2025-07-31T09:50:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.73
$2.10
 2025-08-01T08:00:00Z 
 2025-08-01T08:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.20
$4.50
 2025-08-01T10:00:00Z 
 2025-08-01T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$4.20
$1.23
 2025-08-02T05:00:00Z 
 2025-08-02T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.75
$1.45
 2025-08-02T07:30:00Z 
 2025-08-02T07:30:00Z 
WIN Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.70
$2.15
 2025-08-02T09:35:00Z 
 2025-08-02T09:35:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.70
$1.28
 2025-08-03T04:00:00Z 
 2025-08-03T04:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.37
$3.10
 2025-08-03T06:05:00Z 
 2025-08-03T06:05:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎