Chad Townsend has never been one to chase individual accolades, and his role at the Sydney Roosters reflects that mindset more than ever.

Signed as a depth option and mentor, the veteran halfback has put his ego aside to help guide the next generation of playmakers at the club, a move that will potentially pay dividends for Trent Robinson's side.

With Luke Keary's retirement and Sam Walker ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, the Roosters needed an experienced figure to steady the ship.

Enter Chad Townsend, a 2016 premiership winner.

Not necessarily as a first-choice half but as a guiding hand for the likes of Sandon Smith, Hugo Savala, Reece Foley and Toby Rodwell.

His leadership was evident in the Roosters' monumental upset win over Penrith, a match where Smith produced a breakout performance.

"For me, my role was more to just be there and do anything I can to help the team to win," Townsend said, speaking with Fox.

"I've maintained that line across my decision to join the Roosters. Obviously, we have some young halves who are excellent players and have bright futures, but there was a gap there where they needed someone like myself to come in."

Smith's emergence as a genuine playmaking option has been a major boost for the Roosters, and Townsend has taken particular pride in mentoring the 21-year-old.

"He's a great kid," Townsend said.

"He's got a lot of skill, a lot of talent. He's got excellent footwork, speed off the mark, a great long ball, and an awesome kicking game.

"He's got it all there for him, I think it's great that the club has really invested in him and given him a platform to really take the reins of this team and play some of the footy everyone thinks he can play."

Smith's natural ability has never been in question, but Townsend believes his biggest challenge is learning how to take ownership of a team across an entire season.

"He's shown glimpses in the past, but now this is his time," Townsend added.

"My role is to just help him and build that combination early in the season. I'm really enjoying it."

Townsend's impact hasn't gone unnoticed by coach Trent Robinson, who has credited the veteran with providing stability at a crucial time.

"He led from the front," Robinson said.

"He gave them the confidence to play."

For Townsend, who turned 34 in January, his time in the game is winding down, but he isn't treating this season as a farewell tour.

While he acknowledges the reality of where he stands in his career, he remains physically and mentally ready to keep playing beyond 2025.

"I don't have a timeline on my career," he said.

"I'm not thinking to myself ‘This is definitely my last year of playing'—I don't want to treat it like that.

"I am taking it day by day and just trying to enjoy the moment for what it is because the reality of my situation is that it could be (my last). But physically and mentally, I feel great. I've looked after myself over the course of my career."

Townsend has already started thinking about life after rugby league, with a future in media among his post-career options.

"Hopefully someone employs me at some stage," he laughed.

"I just love the game. The highs and lows, the exciting news, winning, losing, teams and their signings -everything. It's a game that keeps on giving. It's a rollercoaster, and I've loved it my whole life."