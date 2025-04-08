Sydney Roosters halfback Chad Townsend is reportedly set to be dropped for Round 6, but it's not what teammate Connor Watson wants to see happen.

Townsend, signed by the Roosters from the North Queensland Cowboys was only ever set to be the back up option for the Roosters, helping youngsters and playing NSW Cup while Sam Walker played in the number seven at NRL level.

An ACL injury for Walker in Round 26 of the 2024 season though flipped things on its head, with Townsend instead required to play at least the first half of the season.

Five rounds in though, and with Townsend yet to register a try or a try assist, and the Roosters winning just one of their first five games, coach Trent Robinson may have seen enough, with reports he will instead blood youngster Hugo Savala in the number seven jersey.

Connor Watson though, speaking to the media, said he doesn't want to see Townsend dropped, suggesting the Roosters' difficult start to the year wasn't entirely Townsend's fault.

"I think it's unfair," he told the media.

"There's 13 guys out on the field ... a half can only do so much.

"As far as a mentor and the person he's been around the club, he's been awesome for everyone. I'm really enjoying having him here, he's such a good person and he obviously comes with a wealth of experience.

"That head in the locker room is good to have around."

The lockerroom-experienced head was a big part of the reason the Roosters were believed to have signed Townsend in the first place, with the club in a position where a number of youngsters were coming through.

The club lost a host of players at the end of 2024, and 2025 was always set to be a tough year for Robinson's side.

Townsend's status will be confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when teams are named for Round 6, with the Roosters travelling north to play the Brisbane Broncos.