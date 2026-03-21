Former Bulldogs second row Jackson Topine has been offered a career lifeline by the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nIt comes after Topine tried to sue his former club for allegedly being belittled in a wrestling session at training.\n\nHowever, Topine settled the case a month ago, and it seems he is looking to return to the NRL field.\n\nThe Rabbitohs have offered him a $5000 NSW Cup offer despite being out of the game for almost three years, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.\n\nIt was a messy exit from the Bulldogs, where Topine was allegedly made to do an intense and embarrassing wrestling exercise in 2023 after being late to training, where he sustained psychiatric injuries and trauma.\n\nHe then took the club to court after abruptly leaving in 2023.\n\nThe Bulldogs have denied every allegation from Topine and his legal team.\n\nIt would be a handy pick-up for South Sydney, with the former Maori All Star joining experienced fullback Matt Dufty in the reserve grade ranks in case of an injury crisis in Heffron Park.\n\nIt is unknown whether Topine has accepted the NSW Cup offer, although a return to the Rabbitohs NRL side would surely create fireworks if he were to come up against his old club.\n\n