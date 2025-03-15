My general rule on these pages it to try and keep it positive.

Best signings, top prospects, top ten players in each position, future household names.

Today we take a trip to the dark side. Let's face it, people love the negativity. I guarantee the comments will double that of the positive lists I posted last week. Check the stats.

Please take this list with a grain of salt, it's supposed to be fun. No player on this list is going to care what I think. They all laughed their way to the bank.

We also don't have access to contracts and can only go off what has been widely reported.

Please keep in mind that is not a list of worst signings. Some were/are great signings. Just that their contracts don't represent great value.

With that said, below are ten of the worst deals in NRL history:

Dishonourable Mentions: Jordan Atkins, Adam Cuthbertson, Chad Townsend, Anthony Tupou, Tony Williams