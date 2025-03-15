My general rule on these pages it to try and keep it positive.
Best signings, top prospects, top ten players in each position, future household names.
Today we take a trip to the dark side. Let's face it, people love the negativity. I guarantee the comments will double that of the positive lists I posted last week. Check the stats.
Please take this list with a grain of salt, it's supposed to be fun. No player on this list is going to care what I think. They all laughed their way to the bank.
We also don't have access to contracts and can only go off what has been widely reported.
Please keep in mind that is not a list of worst signings. Some were/are great signings. Just that their contracts don't represent great value.
With that said, below are ten of the worst deals in NRL history:
Dishonourable Mentions: Jordan Atkins, Adam Cuthbertson, Chad Townsend, Anthony Tupou, Tony Williams
10. Dylan Brown - Newcastle Knights
At the time of preparing this, the Dylan Brown deal isn't yet officially official. Judging by the Knights fanbase collective reaction, they hope it never is.
Dylan Brown is super talented. If this was a three-year deal, I could get behind it.
Ten years though? This is the biggest panic buy in recent memory. Ten years, $1.3 million a season (reportedly) for a player who oversaw his side to great heights of 15th last season?
Anything less than three Premierships in the next ten years renders this one of the all-time NRL contract clangers.
Yes, I was thinking of Chris Sandow too.
But more than that, I was thinking of Jason Taumalolo.
He was brilliant in 2017 – the year the Cows gave him that 10 year deal.
Since then, he’s just gone down year by year.
Plays lots of matches but is only a shadow of hid 2017 form.