The International Rugby League match review committee have handed down four charges carrying suspensions from the third Test between England and Tonga, which will see three players facing suspension from the 2024 NRL season opener.

All of Manly Sea Eagles gun outside back Tolutau Koula, South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half and lock forward Siliva Havili, and Wests Tigers star recruit Latu Fainu are facing one-match bans for incidents during the match.

They are joined by English prop Matty Lees, who will miss the Super League season opener after being charged for contrary conduct.

The three NRL players were all slapped with Grade A charges. Koula was hit with a high tackle charge, Fainu was cited for a dangerous throw, and Havili was pulled up for striking in what was a firey clash that saw England win 26-4 to complete a 3-0 series victory over Tonga, having won the earlier Tests 22-18 in St Helens and 14-4 in Huddersfield.

On top of the four charges carrying suspensions, another six players received cautions from the clash, with Keaon Koloamatangi, Felise Kaufusi, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tom Burgess, Mike McMeeken and Harry Newman all cited. The first five of those charges were for dangerous contact, while the latter was for contrary behaviour.

Any of the players challenging their decisions will need to front an operational rules tribunal.

The England-Tonga series did not work under the NRL's suspension rules for internationals, which allow players to receive extra fines for offences so as to not impact club football.