Tonga have improved their squad dramatically over the last decade, adding more and more star talent each Test series.\n\nTheir 2025 Pacific Championships' squad is just as impressive, if not more, than years past, with a 21-man lineup stacked with NRL talent.\n\n[caption id="attachment_216664" align="alignnone" width="2560"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 02: Addin Fonua-Blake and Isaiya Katoa of Tonga complain of Tonga the referee during the men's 2024 Rugby League Pacific Championship match between New Zealand Kiwis and Tonga XIII at Go Media Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nThey'll be seeking triumph over their international rivals in Samoa in their first Test match.\nTonga squad\n\nPaul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers)\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)\nAddin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)\nMoeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)\nLeka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)\nSiliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\nLehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)\nEliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)\nIsaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)\nSione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)\nFelise Kaufusi (The Dolphins)\nTolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)\nIsaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)\nSoni Luke (Penrith Panthers)\nWill Penisini (Parramatta Eels)\nJason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)\nRobert Toia (Sydney Roosters)\nDaniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)\nStefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)\nDemitric Vaimauga (New Zealand Warriors)\nSiua Wong (Sydney Roosters)