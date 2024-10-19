Towering Tongan forward Haumole Olakau'atu has taken a measured and reflective view of his team's 18-0 loss to Australia in the opening match of the Pacific Championships.

Arguably his team's most threatening player throughout the clash, Olakau'atu stressed in an interview with NRL.com that Tonga needed to execute better when chances are presented.

Tonga managed to hold their own for much of the game, especially in the first half where they withstood significant pressure from the Kangaroos.

Olakau'atu praised his teammates' determination and willingness to scramble defensively, with the Tongan side saving what could have easily been four tries.

"Obviously not the result we wanted, but it was definitely a tough game and we knew Australia wasn't going to back down and I was just very grateful to be a part of such a big game, especially in front of our fans," he said.

Despite being kept scoreless, Tonga's forward pack showed their strength, with Olakau'atu leading from the front. He ran for 116 meters and broke seven tackles.

"I think our efforts are definitely there, all the boys scrambling and saving tries, I think we saved about four. It's just when we get down to the opposite end, it's just executing our plays and we'll definitely go back to the drawing board and work on it over the next fortnight. Like I said, our effort's there, it's just that bit of icing on the cake to win."

Olakau'atu also took time to acknowledge the performance of Tonga's three debutants—Paul Alamoti, Lehi Hopoate and Taniela Paseka. Each brought something unique to the game, with Hopoate notably delivering a try-saving tackle, though his aggressive defense also led to a sin bin.

"They went really well, especially young Lehi Hopoate. He's pretty good for his little body weight," Olakau'atu said.

"Big congratulations to all three of them and hope for more games to come."

Tonga has a week off before facing a powerful New Zealand team.

The challenge that awaits Tonga will be a mouth-watering affair for fans with bost sides presenting formidable forward packs.

"It's always good going up against the best team in the world and to challenge you as a forward pack to be better. I feel like we're heading in the right direction after this game," Olakau'atu said, before cautioning that Tonga must be prepared for the physicality that New Zealand will bring.

"We can't overlook their pack, they've got a strong forward pack also."