The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly opened negotiations with both Tom and Jake Trbojevic.

The duo are both off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, and would be free to negotiate with rival clubs around the competition from November 1.

The Sea Eagles are still reeling from the loss of Daly Cherry-Evans, who will depart the club at the end of 2025 after what has been a very public run of incidents when it came to his contract status, culminating in him announcing his end of season departure on Channel 9s 100% Footy program.

Manly are understandably keen to avoid any such incidents from taking place in the future, and as such, want to lock both of the Trbojevic brothers down before November 1.

It's believed Tom will be offered a multi-year extension, but the value is yet to be determined according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Tom's injury history has kept him off the field for substantial amounts of time throughout his career, and while he would likely still receive seven figures on the open market, the Sea Eagles may not offer quite so much.

Jake, on the other hand, is set to to be offered a one-year extension for 2027 worth around $500,000.

It would represent a substantial pay cut for the 2024 New South Wales Blues State of Origin captain, but not one he wouldn't have seen coming as he arrives at the tail end of his career.

The club captain and his brother have both claimed publically they wouldn't be able to play against Manly in the NRL.

Jake's offer being accepted seems as if it will happen without a hitch, but Tom's is far more complicated, given Lehi Hopoate is the long-term fullback, and the signing of Jamal Fogarty means Luke Brooks will remain at five-eighth, ending any chance of him playing there long-term.

Tom could also shuffle into the centres, but it's unclear if he wants that, and, per the report, he would prefer to play in the English Super League than stick around and hurt the Sea Eagles.

Trbojevic would become one of the best-paid players in the Super League if he was to head to England to finish his career, although he clearly still has plenty to offer the NRL.

It's believed he is in no rush to make a decision about his future.