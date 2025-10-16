Tom Trbojevic has made a stunning call on his future, putting to bed one of the NRL's most-speculated contract sagas.

According to news.com.au, Trbojevic has confirmed that he is staying put, signing a one-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles worth $900,000 for the 2027 NRL season.

The decision comes as a major shock, with many believing the fullback would leave the club after the club reneged on an already agreed-upon $2.7 million, three-year deal, an insult that deeply hurt Trbojevic.

The 29-year-old was reportedly set to sign for the Warrington Wolves for less than the Sea Eagles were offering, highlighting the effect the club's move had on him.

Trbojevic's decision remains a handshake deal, with an official announcement expected on Monday.

Barring no late hiccups, though, Trbojevic will remain a one-club player until the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rivals from November 1 next year.

“I don't want to let people down. It's what I value, and I know I'm paid very well and haven't played enough footy to justify what I've been paid," he told AAP in August.

"I'll sit down at the end of the year and work all that out. I'm not really too focused on it right now.

"I understand I'm not going to be paid the same amount that I'm worth now."