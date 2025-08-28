Few players in NRL history can compete with Tom Trbojevic when he's at his best.

Unfortunately for him and the Manly Sea Eagles, his “best” has come too few and far between in recent years.

No one knows this better than 'Turbo' himself, who has been plagued with injuries since winning the Dally M in 2021.

The star fullback has admitted that his limited availability for the Sea Eagles has not warranted a hefty paycheck, and he will carry that mentality into negotiations with the club.

“I don't want to let people down," Trbojevic told AAP.

"It's what I value, and I know I'm paid very well and haven't played enough footy to justify what I've been paid.”

Trbojevic offered to take a pay cut last season due to his lack of playing time with the Sea Eagles. However, the NRL blocked the move.

The NSW Blues star made it clear he understands he is in no position to request a similar salary to the one he's on now, and is more than happy to own that as he looks to extend his time in Manly.

"I'll sit down at the end of the year and work all that out,” he assured.

”I'm not really too focused on it right now.

"I understand I'm not going to be paid the same amount that I'm worth now."

Trbojevic went on to highlight a glaring hole in his career, an NRL premiership, and said he knows that he has failed to deliver on that front.

"I want to win footy games and want to be playing finals footy," Trbojevic said.

"I haven't won a comp, that's what I want to do.

“At the moment, we are not getting into a position to do that.”

Despite calls for Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold's head, Trbojevic admitted he has as much responsibility for the club's lack of success as anyone else.

"I'm not singling people out, because I'm included,” he declared.

”I haven't played the best footy this year.”

Trbojevic will be hoping to iron out a new deal by the end of the year, with goal of retiring a Manly Sea Eagle.