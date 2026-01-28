The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly weighing up a selection surprise for Round 1, with Josh Hannay prepared to unleash little-known rookie Siale Faeamani.

The winger has been part of the Panthers' system in recent years, but was whisked away to the Gold Coast during the off-season in search of more opportunities.

Yet to make a debut, he was behind a number of talented outside backs at the foot of the mountains including New South Wales State of Origin representative Brian To'o, Paul Alamoti, the McLean brothers and Thomas Jenkins, who came from the clouds to play first-grade during 2025.

Noted for his powerful ball-running, Code Sports are reporting the 21-year-old will debut on the wing in Round 1 in what would come as a major surprise.

While the Titans will almost certainly run with a spine of Keano Kini at fullback, AJ Brimson at five-eighth and Jayden Campbell at halfback, it was tipped that Jojo Fifita and Jaylan De Groot would be the likely wingers, with Tony Francis also in the mix, while new recruit Phillip Sami would be joined by Max Feagai in the centres.

That comes with Brian Kelly leaving the club over the off-season to join the Parramatta Eels.

But the addition of Faeamani after reportedly impressing during the pre-season could see De Groot, himself an enormous talent with speed to burn, miss out on the start of the season for the Gold Coast when they face the Cronulla Sharks in the opening round of the season.

De Groot played 17 games last year, but in an often well-beaten side, could only find the tryline on five occasions.

Faeamani is incredibly raw, making the surprise all the more eyebrow-raising, with the winger scoring a single try in three NSW Cup games during 2025 after making his debut in that competition during Round 12, having progressed from Jersey Flegg.