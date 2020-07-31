Gold Coast veteran Ryan James has taken a big pay cut to join the Canberra Raiders from 2021, reports NRL.com.

It is believed that the off-contract Titans skipper has finalised a two-year deal worth more than half of his current salary – dropping more than $600,000.

The deal is reportedly close to being signed off pending a medical clearance on James’ two reconstructions that have sidelined him the last two seasons.

Raiders recruitment boss Peter Mulholland has faith that James can get back to his best form.

“That’s up to him, and obviously he’s confident he’ll be able to do that,” Mulholland told NRL.com.

“He’s taking a very big pay cut to come to us and get himself back to his best. The ball’s in his court that way, and we’ll give him every opportunity to do it here.

“Knowing the person that he is, there won’t be a problem there.

“The type of person he is, he’s exactly who Ricky wants at this club, we’re confident this will work for both parties.”

James has played 144 NRL matches after making his debut for the Titans in 2010.

He is expected to return from his latest ACL injury for the Raiders’ 2021 pre-season.

“He’s been in the bubble up there so our medical people have been talking to their medical people, the procedures are the same and we’re happy with the reports coming through,” Mulholland said.

“It’s still to be finalised but with the coronavirus that’s the only delay and it’s very hard to do anything in person. But there’s nowhere to hide with doctors these days.

“In any case, it’s the person. There’s this terrible thing these days where people don’t trust people.

“But there is a leap of faith from both us and Ryan here. There’s trust that Ryan can get back to his best performances, and there’s the trust from him that we can get him there.”