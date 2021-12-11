Titans star David Fifita has revealed he required multiple injections each week to assist his recovery from a rib cartilage injury sustained in Round 21.

Fifita enjoyed a career-best campaign in his first season on the Gold Coast, commonly coming off the bench and having an immediate impact on Justin Holbrook's right edge.

The Queensland second-rower scored a record 17 tries despite averaging just over 66 minutes per game.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-row Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 20.6

Tackles Made 0.7

Tries 6.6

Tackle Breaks

Fifita's stellar season had seen him become a target for the opposition when rival sides were aware of his rib injury late into the year.

The 21-year-old suffered the setback in Gold Coast's 36-14 win over the Cowboys in August, with Fifita forced to wear a chest guard and receive four injections in the remaining five weeks of the season to ease the ongoing pain.

“I had four needles every time just to numb it,” Fifita told The Courier Mail.

“It was really sore. The staff helped me throughout the week with modified (sessions).

“Every game when I hurt it against the Cowboys.”

The Titans faced a difficult run home to the finals, losing to the Rabbitohs, Storm and Knights following their clash with North Queensland before claiming a 44-0 win over the Warriors in Round 25.

Fifita narrowly missed leading Gold Coast to the second week of finals, falling to the Roosters by one point in the elimination final.

The Titans will be hopeful of going one step further in 2022, with their prospects buoyed by the recent re-signing of forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.