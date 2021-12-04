Gold Coast forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be sidelined for "a couple of weeks" after sustaining a knee injury at training.

The Titans revealed that their star lock, along with Jaimin Jolliffe, has suffered a setback to his pre-season preparations this week, with Fa'asuamaleaui set to return in a fortngiht.

Jolliffe has suffered a hamstring strain and will require a steady return in his recovery, with the Titans placing the 25-year-old on light duties.

"Tino has unfortunately picked up a high grade 1 MCL injury in an accidental collision this week and will spend the next fortnight in a brace," Titans high performance manager Klint Hoare revealed to the club's website.

"He'll be performing modified off feet conditioning training prior to Christmas with an expected return to full training in the second week of January.

"Jaimin is continuing to perform off-feet conditioning and he will commence his return to run program next week as he recovers from a bicep femoris hamstring strain."

The back-rower pair add to Gold Coast's injury list ahead of the new year, with Sosefo Fifita (shoulder), Paul Turner (calf) and Aaron Booth (knee) also nursing injuries.

Hoare revealed the trio are on track in their rehabilitations, showing positive signs for Justin Holbrook's squad ahead of a crucial 2022 campaign.

"'Jojo' Fifita continues to integrate within contact football drills and tackle tech as he makes his return from the left shoulder operation in 2021," Hoare added.

JAIMIN JOLLIFFE

Prop Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 101.8

All Run Metres 0

Tries 0.8

Tackle Breaks

"Paul Turner also has transitioned back into controlled tackle tech and field drills however this is modified with running volume due to a calve injury sustained week one.

"Aaron Booth has had successful surgery to repair an old meniscus injury and will return to running the week prior to Christmas.

"The time away will not affect his return from shoulder reconstruction surgery and we anticipate he will return to play for the first trial in February."

The quintet of casualties each form as critical pieces to the Titans' upcoming season, with Holbrook hopeful of improving on the club's eight-placed finish this year.

Gold Coast's prospects were buoyed by Fa'asuamaleaui's decision to re-sign with the Titans until the end of the 2026 season.