Four players have been hit with charges by the Match Review Committee following Saturday night's NRL action.

Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asamaleaui was cited for a shoulder charge during the 22nd minute of the game against the Sharks, with the incident involving Sharks hooker Blayke Brailey.

The offence was Grade 1 and, as it is his first offence, the Titans skipper faces a $1,500 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2,000 if he unsuccessfully contest his charge.

Sharks back-rower Briton Nikora was also charged after being pinged for dangerous contact on Titans five-eighth AJ Brimson in the 26th minute.

The tackle was given a Grade 1, but with it listed Nikora's second offence, he faces a $1,800 fine with an early plea, or $2,500 if he fights the charge and loses.

The third player charged from the same match Tukimihia Simpkins was charged for a careless high tackle on Sharks forward Toby Rudolf in the 45th minute.

The Grade 1 offence is his first on record, and carries a $1,000 with an early plea, $1,500if he contests the charge unsucessfully.

Meanwhile, Manly lock Jake Trbojevic was also charged following the Sea Eagles' Golden Point loss to the Canberra Raiders, with the representative fotward hit for a crusher tackle on Simi Sasagi in the 66th minute.

The offence was given a Grade 1 and with Trbojevic's first offence, he faces a $1,000 fine with an early guilty plea.

All four players are free to play in their club's next matches should they accept the early guilty plea.