Struggling to find game time in the NRL for the Gold Coast Titans, the club has made a call on the future of Ken Maumalo which will allow him to explore new opportunites.

In a statement on Wednesday, the club confirmed that Maumalo has been granted a mutual release from the remainder of his playing contract.

Named as the Dally M Winger of the Year in 2019, Maumalo's career took a downward spiral after leaving the New Zealand Warriors at the end of 2021 for the Wests Tigers.

Despite having already played over 100 NRL games for the Warriors, Maumalo struggled to cement a spot in the Tigers first-grade side (29 games in two seasons) and would ultimately leave them for the Titans at the beginning of 2023 where he has failed to play an NRL match for over 24 months.