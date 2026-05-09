The MRC has handed down its latest round of charges following a Friday night dominated by controversy.

Despite debate over a try-saving tackle, Parramatta winger Josh Addo-Carr has been cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to his contact on Cowboys captain Tom Dearden.

Dearden suffered an ankle injury in the tackle, but Addo-Carr escaped any charge, with the MRC deeming the contact legal.

In the earlier Friday night fixture, Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has been charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle for his hit on Titans fullback AJ Brimson.

Radley faces a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he contests the charge and is unsuccessful at the judiciary.

Gold Coast Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika was also charged following contact on Roosters forward Siua Wong.

He has been handed a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

If he challenges the charge and is found guilty, it will result in a two-match suspension.

Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater has been fined $1000 after a Grade 1 dangerous tackle on Mitchell Moses during a field goal attempt.

The incident sparked controversy after Moses successfully landed the kick, with the referee awarding Parramatta a penalty rather than simply allowing play to continue without sanction.