Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks assistant coach Daniel Holdsworth has made a call on his coaching future in the Shire, knocking back a lucrative three-year offer to take up the top job at the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League.

Earlier this week, Holdsworth had been linked to the coaching role in the UK after travelling overseas for contract talks, with reports revealing he had emerged as the club's number one target to replace Luke Robinson.

However, David Riccio has now revealed that Holdsworth will remain loyal to his former club and continue alongside Craig Fitzgibbon at Cronulla.

It is not the first time the former player-turned-coach has attracted Super League interest, with the 42-year-old also previously linked to the head coaching role at the Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield has since confirmed Jim Lenihan as the club's new head coach on a long-term deal.

Holdsworth transitioned into coaching following his playing career, serving as an assistant coach at the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks since 2019 after previously working with the Bulldogs, NRL development programs and the Samoa national team during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.