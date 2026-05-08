Josh Hannay did not hold back on his thoughts surrounding Robert Toia's controversial opening try in the Sydney Roosters' 28-12 win over the Gold Coast Titans.

The decision became an immediate talking point after replays appeared to show Toia's grounding was far from clear, with questions raised over whether the ball had actually been grounded.

It proved a costly moment for the Titans, who had jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Roosters hit back through the contentious four-pointer.

Although the tri-colours eventually ran away with a 16-point victory, Hannay believes the decision had the potential to completely shift momentum against his side.

“We've already had some officials come and tell us that it was the wrong call,” Hannay claimed in the post-match press conference.

“I understand that it's hard to get that decision right live all the time… but when you have the technology that we have in the game today, I just don't understand how they ruled that a try.

“You say it didn't impact the outcome, but how do we know?

“It's frustrating.”

After the Toia try was awarded, the Titans struggled to regain control of the contest, conceding five tries across the remainder of the game.

Their only response came in the final three minutes when Keano Kini crossed late to score the final try of the night.