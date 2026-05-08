The beauty of the salary cap is that it is supposed to level the playing field for all NRL teams.

There is enough space for stars, but not multiple, meaning rosters need to be carefully crafted so teams can field competitive seventeen players, and this is where the well-run clubs stand out.

They can secure talent for less than they are worth.

Whether it is due to talent coming through their nursery, veterans on cut-price deals or just getting lucky with late-bloomers, the best clubs in the NRL have a host of players on deals worth less than their true value.

So, let's look at the best current value-for-money contracts in the NRL, but with the following caveats.

1. Contracts where previous clubs are contributing a portion of the player's salary, such as David Fifita, will not be included.

2. Only contracts with a definitive reported figure on Zero Tackle's website will be considered.