The beauty of the salary cap is that it is supposed to level the playing field for all NRL teams.
There is enough space for stars, but not multiple, meaning rosters need to be carefully crafted so teams can field competitive seventeen players, and this is where the well-run clubs stand out.
They can secure talent for less than they are worth.
Whether it is due to talent coming through their nursery, veterans on cut-price deals or just getting lucky with late-bloomers, the best clubs in the NRL have a host of players on deals worth less than their true value.
So, let's look at the best current value-for-money contracts in the NRL, but with the following caveats.
1. Contracts where previous clubs are contributing a portion of the player's salary, such as David Fifita, will not be included.
2. Only contracts with a definitive reported figure on Zero Tackle's website will be considered.
7. William Kennedy
One of the most value-for-money contracts in the NRL, William Kennedy is on an astonishingly low $350,000 a season.
One could argue it loses value due to it only being a one-year deal, but there is no denying Kennedy would stand to earn quite a bit more at other NRL clubs.
He has four tries and five try assists in seven games, and while he isn't considered one of the best fullbacks in the league, Kennedy is an extremely solid and reliable option at the back for the Cronulla Sharks.
Statistically, he is outperforming many other fullbacks who are earning significantly more than him.
Whether he will continue to earn $350,000 in 2027 remains to be seen, but as of right now, the 28-year-old is without a doubt on one of the best contracts in the NRL.