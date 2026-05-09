The Brisbane Broncos may soon face one of their toughest salary cap calls yet, with breakout centre Gehamat Shibasaki reportedly attracting strong rival interest as contract uncertainty grows around his future at Red Hill.

After returning to the NRL through a train-and-trial opportunity last season, Shibasaki became one of the competition's biggest success stories in 2025, transforming from a player outside the full-time system into an Origin and Kangaroos representative in less than 12 months.

Despite interest from rival clubs, Shibasaki has made it clear where his preference lies.

“Look, I really like the club, and I want to stay here,” he told the Courier Mail.

“I am leaving it to my manager to sort out that stuff.

“You take me back two years ago, I wasn't even playing NRL, I was just working, I had a job, so I am grateful to be here at the Broncos.

“The reality is I'm happy here. They have done a lot for me, and (Michael Maguire) always says if I focus on the good habits and stay in the moment, then everything else will work itself out."

However, keeping the rising star may not be straightforward.

According to the Courier Mail, four NRL clubs are prepared to offer Shibasaki significantly more than what Brisbane currently has on the table, with the centre understood to be capable of earning north of $500,000 annually on the open market.

The potential pay rise would mark a staggering turnaround for the 26-year-old, who is reportedly earning around $160,000 this season after initially joining the club on a train-and-trial contract.

Brisbane is believed to be keen to retain Shibasaki, but the club's current salary cap situation could force some difficult decisions.

With the Broncos already committing to major roster moves, including the arrivals of Mitch Barnett and Jonah Pezet in 2027, and recent re-signings for Cory Paix and Phillip Coates, there may be limited room to substantially increase their offer.

Coach Maguire has been full of praise for Shibasaki's development throughout the season.

“Gem' is improving,” he said.

“He was at a point at the start of the season where coming back, he would have liked to have been further ahead, but I think he has found that now.

“Two weeks ago, playing against the Dogs, he had a fair opponent there (skipper Stephen Crichton), and he excelled in that game.

“I think Gem has been fantastic for us. His leadership and his understanding of what he has been doing have been good for us.

“I would always push for my players to play Origin.”

Shibasaki's situation is just one of several contract calls looming for Brisbane, with experienced stars and depth players including Ben Hunt, Billy Walters, Tom Duffy, Jack Gosiewski, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, and Josh Rogers also off contract at the season's end.

And while Brisbane may want to keep one of the NRL's most improved players, the coming months could determine whether sentiment outweighs salary cap reality.