Craig Bellamy has spoken to the media for the first time since it was revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder.

While Melbourne's difficult start to the season has sparked scrutiny around the club's on-field performances, the focus this week has shifted firmly to Bellamy and the support surrounding him during a deeply personal time.

Speaking publicly following the announcement, Bellamy admitted he had been overwhelmed by the response.

"I can't believe how many messages I have got," he said.

“I have to probably apologise that I haven't got back to anyone.

“Everyone who has sent me a message, I really appreciate it. Hopefully, I'll get back to you.

"The support has been unbelievable."

A journalist questioned Bellamy on the specifics of his diagnosis, with the coach confirming the specifics are not for public questioning.

“We are here about footy,” he responded.

“At the end of the day, this (health) is private to me.”

Questions were also raised around Bellamy's long-term coaching future, particularly with two years remaining on his contract at the Melbourne Storm.

However, the veteran coach made it clear his attention remains solely on this weekend's game.

“I don't know yet, I am thinking about this week,” he responded.

Amid uncertainty both on and off the field, Bellamy said the club was focused on finding the right formula to turn its season around.

“We just have to get on with what we have got, work out what the best blend is, and make sure everyone applies himself to that,” he said.

“We changed things up the last couple of weeks, at the end of the day, we are all a little bit not quite sure what is going to work and what ain't."

The Storm are looking to break a seven-game losing streak this Sunday against the Wests Tigers.