Jackson Hastings' NRL career is in serious doubt once again, after a glimmer of hope came and went on Thursday.

The discarded Newcastle Knights halfback is without a contract in 2026 and will not be renewed by his current side, with Fletcher Sharpe, Dylan Brown, and Sandon Smith all ahead of him in the halves pecking order.

His time in the NRL did look likely to extend, however, with the Gold Coast Titans reportedly interested in his services.

Despite the initial interest, The Mole, who originally reported the Titans' interest, has now revealed that Hastings' move to Queensland is unlikely.

While sources indicated to Wide World of Sports that Titans coach Josh Hannay saw "Jackson's experience and ability to get the team around the park as an asset," The Mole has reported that the move is now "off the table."

This doesn't leave Hastings with many other options, and will likely mean the 29-year-old halfback is forced to return to the Super League in 2026.