Fox League expert’s Braith Anasta and Greg Alexander have slammed Titans playmaker Ash Taylor following another disappointing performance against the Warriors on Friday.

Taylor left the ground in the 63rd minute of the game after accumulating just three runs for the night, with the Titans finding a new level in his absence.

The 25-year-old is reportedly on close to $1 million per season and Alexander believes he is yet to show his worth for Gold Coast.

“For mine, I don’t think we should continue to place the expectation on Ash Taylor,” Alexander said.

“We shouldn’t say this game hangs on Ash Taylor because I can’t remember the last time we came in at full-time and said Ash Taylor delivered.

“I think we’re probably being unfair on Ash Taylor, by saying he’s going to be a key player in this game.

“I don’t even think we should go down that road anymore, because he’s not a key player for the Titans. He just isn’t. And I don’t know whether he just doesn’t like playing the game.”

Alexander’s Fox League colleague in Anasta took note on Taylor’s motivation during the game.

“He’s so far away from his best form its crazy,” Anasta said.

“When he went down it didn’t look that bad, it really didn’t and when he walked off I thought he’s coming back on and he didn’t but it didn’t look like he wanted to come back.

“You get the vibe that he’s down in confidence and he couldn’t get any worse.

“As Brandy said the expectation on this kid… he’s not really a kid anymore.

“The expectations are high because of his price tag.

“When he went off they played better, clutch plays, Fogarty comes in – who’d have expected that?

“I think the time is up for Ash. He’s got to find the trigger that gets the best out of him.

“He’s got to find something because time is completely running out. Honestly, he’d be lucky to make the side next week.”