The Gold Coast Titans' Jarrod Wallace and Erin Clark have pledged their loyal support to a fan-made online petition in a bid to keep Ashley Taylor at the Titans. Hours after the 26 year old's stellar performance against the Bulldogs, 23 year old Titans fan James Cattermole launched the petition on Change.org.

Sign the petition if you'd like to see the @GCTitans re-sign Ash Taylor https://t.co/IqTwDw96q2 — E. Spencer (@ES_Tweeting) August 3, 2021

So far, the petition has over 200 signatures and has caught the attention of some of the Titans squad.

Titans Prop Jarrod Wallace was extremely eager to put his name down, telling reporters that Taylor has been fantastic.

"I think Ash has done fantastic in what he’s done," Wallace said.

"To get back to where he is, after the struggles he’s had, has showed the type of bloke he is.

"He’s working well with (coach) Justin (Holbrook), his confidence is coming back and he’s showing what he can do.

"His kicking game is fantastic, he’s setting up tries, he’s running and I think everyone has noticed his defence has been fantastic.

"It’s fantastic we have the opportunity to keep him here and I hope I can keep playing with him."

Fellow teammate Erin Clark was fairly quick in backing Wallace up saying,

"I’d love to keep Ash around," he said.

"He’s such a talent and it just shows in the last couple of weeks he’s really building his game and confidence.

"I can only focus on doing my job and leave that (extension discussion) to whoever has to do it but I’d love to have him around."

Moreover, Taylor's on-field success isn't the only reason fans and players want him to stay at the club. Petition founder James Cattermole also highlighted some of the 26-year-old's off-field contributions.

"Obviously he’s got to live up to his price tag but I’ve followed him all the way through and I think you couldn’t meet a better bloke," Cattermole said.

"Ninety per cent of Titans fans absolutely love him.

"He’s always the last one to come off the field after meeting the fans."