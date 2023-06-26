The Gold Coast Titans have extended the contracts of trio Jaimin Jolliffe, Chris Randall and Sam Verrills until the end of the 2026 season.

Originally signed as part of a train-and-trial deal in 2020, Jaimin Jolliffe has been awarded a contract extension due to his hard work. This has seen him go from just earning a top 30 spot to becoming a regular first-team player since 2021.

After a strong start to the pre-season, Jollifee earnt one of the two starting front-row spots for the season's opening game against the Wests Tigers.

Unfortunately, he was then sidelined straight after with a pec injury until his return in Round 15.

Brought to the club this season from the Sydney Roosters, Sam Verrills didn't have the best start to his Titans career. After playing the first two games, he injured his collar bone which saw him miss a large chunk of the season.

However, he successfully returned back to the line-up in Round 14 and reclaimed the starting hooker role in the following game against the Wests Tigers.

Fan favourite Chris Randall has also been awarded a contract extension. Beginning the year on the interchange, he stepped up to wear the No.9 jersey after Verrills' injury.

One of the most consistent performers at the club, he has played 12 games for the Titans this season after a three-year stint with the Newcastle Knights.