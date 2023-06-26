Gold Coast Titans hooker Kruise Leeming will be returning to the Super League in 2024 to link up with the Wigan Warriors.

The hooker by trade has struggled for game time on the Gold Coast this season managing just six appearances since his debut in Round 6.

The 27-year-old has been unable to leapfrog his competition in Sam Verrills or Chris Randall for a consistent spot in the top grade.

Saying he still has plenty to offer, Leeming has taken up a four-year deal with Wigan for his second stint in the Super League following his previous time at Huddersfield and Leeds.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet has been impressed by Leeming's limited time in the NRL and is hopeful he can become a consistent starter at Wigan.

“Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit for Wigan. We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career,“ Peet said in a club statement.

The utility will remain at the Titans for 2023, likely spending most of his time in reserve grade with Verrills recently returning from injury to start in the first-grade side.

Leeming, in his six games, has played more than half an hour on just two occasions, back in Round 7 and 8 against the Brisbane Broncos and Dolphins.

He scored just a single try and struggled defensively at NRL level, tackling well south of 70 per cent efficiency. His last appearance came in Round 15 against the Wests Tigers, with Leeming managing just seven minutes on the park.