NRL stalwart Kieran Foran is in doubt for Round 1 after picking up an injury in the final round of the NRL Pre-Season Challenge.

Foran, who was battling to secure a starting spot in the Titans' halves, was forced off during the clash against the Dolphins.

Initial reports suggest the injury could be to his upper forearm or bicep and it has cast doubt over his availability for the start of the season.

“He is still being assessed in the sheds and the Titans say it is too early to tell whether it is the upper forearm or a bicep injury,” explained Fox sideline commentator Jake Duke.

“The good news is he still does have a bit of range of motion in his arm, so they are hoping that lends itself to good news, but it is too early to tell.”

Foran's injury comes at a particularly sensitive time as the Titans are reportedly already leaning towards AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell as their preferred halves pairing.

Meanwhile, the Charity Shield match between the Dragons and Rabbitohs took a dramatic turn when young Dragons winger Sione Finau collapsed on the field after scoring four tries in the first half.

Finau appeared unsteady and distressed, with trainers rushing to his aid to prevent him from falling.

Initial reports suggested Finau was suffering from heatstroke, but he also failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), raising further concerns.

The incident brought attention to an experimental NRL rule, which allowed the Bunker to retrospectively sin-bin Rabbitohs playmaker Lewis Dodd for a high shot on Finau.

The rule is currently in experimental mode, and it will not be entering the NRL in 2025.