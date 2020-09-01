Ash Taylor has said he is “100 per cent willing” to take a pay cut to help the Titans expand the team, per the Courtier Mail.

The Gold Coast Titans halfback, who is currently on a one million dollar contract, is the happiest he’s ever been after achieving balance between play on field and his home life.

Taylor has assured the club that if it takes a pay cut for Justin Holbrook to keep him under his wing, he is open to that discussion “100 per cent”.

“When you’re not playing up to the cap it’s hurting the team,” he said.

“If that’s what it takes to attract new talent then definitely.”

The conversation has not yet been opened by Titans leadership but Taylor has said he’d be more than happy if it is going to help them grow as a team.

If Taylors pay was to be reduced from $1 million to $700,000, which is currently the highest of any five-eighth in the NRL, this would allow for a new signing to be subsidised by $300,000.

Following a reduced salary, if the deal also came with a contract extension, Taylor would definitely consider it.

“I’d love to be a part of the future (here),” Taylor said.

“I love the Gold Coast, it’s pretty much home for me now.

“I was a little bit lost last year, which has been well-documented, but I’m loving the game and building that week-in, week-out competitiveness has really brought me back to life.

“Life away from footy has given me a new life.

“I’m loving every minute with my son, who’s 8.5 months and starting to crawl and say dad.

“When I wake up in the morning he’s there smiling at me.

“It gives you a new outlook on life.

“I’m loving every minute and when you’re happy off the field you’re happy on, and that’s reflected on the field.”

Titans teammate Jarrod Wallace has followed comments explaining that Taylor’s commitment to the team has never been in question.

“I think Ash’s biggest thing has been he over-committed to the team,” Wallace said.

“He’s always put the team and footy first, instead of his mindset.

“Last year he had to go back to his family and get his mental health right and now it’s showing.

“(Taylor alongside family, Jamal Fogarty and AJ Brimson) are a fantastic spine to have.

“They’re the ones when we need to find something that we’re leaning on.”