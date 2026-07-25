Gold Coast Titans forward Jaimin Jolliffe has signed a three-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League.

Jolliffe has remained sidelined for 2026 after suffering an ACL injury in January, but has earned himself a multi-year contract in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Ireland international has played over 100 NRL games with the Titans since his NRL debut in 2020, known for his workhorse defensive mentality.

Giants coach Jim Lenihan, who spent time at the Titans in 2023 stepping up as interim head coach, struck a good relationship with Jolliffe and played a role in recruiting him for his Giants' engine room.

"We've got Jimmy for next year and this is a real good addition for us, he's played a lot of first grade for the Titans, he adds to our middles and what we're trying to do here at the Giants," a Huddersfield statement read.

"He adds to us with leadership on and off the field, our forwards are young meaning we have a younger pack, and to add Jimmy to that at 30 with all of his experience in the NRL is great, he had opportunities to stay over there but wanted a change and we feel its a perfect fit for us."

Jolliffe remained a consistent middle for the Titans, averaging 17 games across his six seasons in the NRL, but his knee injury in the preseason halted his progression to impress under new coach Josh Hannay.

On the world stage, Jolliffe played two matches for Ireland during the group stages of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, defeating Jamaica and losing to Lebanon.

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He averaged 158 running metres across the two matches, while locking down a 97.1% tackle efficiency in the international campaign.

The Titans sit in 16th with five wins and 12 losses so far in 2026, and face the last-placed St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday.

Despite both clubs dwelling at the bottom of the ladder, it shapes as a crucial match to determine who will end up with the dreaded wooden spoon.

If the Red V are victorious in Clint Gutherson's 250th game, it brings them to within two wins of the Titans, mounting a heap of pressure on the Gold Coast to finish the year strongly.