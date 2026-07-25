The Newcastle Knights have confirmed both Dylan Lucas and Dylan Brown have suffered long-term injuries and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The novocastrians hosted the Sydney Roosters in the Hunter on Friday night, losing in a 23-22 thriller.

The biggest headline came as the Knights duo suffered injuries, causing a critical blow to their premiership credentials after a positive 2026 campaign.

Lucas left the field in the first half after he fell awkwardly on his ankle, resulting in gruesome images of deformity in his ankle.

The Albion Park junior was given the green whistle and swiftly medi-cabbed off the field with his ankle covered and taken straight to hospital.

The NSW Blues back rower will undergo surgery today after the Knights confirmed a dislocation and fracture in his left ankle, with a return timeline yet to be issued.

Lucas was firming for an Australian debut in the upcoming World Cup following a shock injury crisis in the edge back rower department for the Kangaroos, but has been dealt a cruel fate on Friday night.

Scans revealed today Newcastle's million-dollar recruit Brown suffered an ACL rupture in his left knee, ending his 2026 season.

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Brown went down in the second half without contact after stepping off his left foot, which is never a good sign and often indicates an issue with the ACL.

The Knights will no-doubt elevate Sandon Smith to starting halfback, with Fletcher Sharpe expected to take the five-eighth role for the remainder of the year when Kalyn Ponga returns from quad tightness.

Newcastle finished last in 2025 and has since turned it around under new coach Justin Holbrook, who has reinvigorated the club's attack and set them on the right path.

Although it is now uncertain if the Knights can go all the way without Lucas and Brown in the lineup.

The club slipped to seventh on the ladder following South Sydney defeating the Melbourne Storm later in the evening, leapfrogging them into sixth.

They now turn their attention towards facing the defending premiers, the Brisbane Broncos, at Suncorp Stadium on August 1.