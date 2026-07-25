Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou suffered a shoulder injury in his side's win against the Newcastle Knights in the Hunter.

The tri-colours travelled up the motorway to clinch a 23-22 win from the boot of Daly Cherry-Evans in the dying minutes of the game.

It propels them up into second place on the ladder for the time being and has them absolutely humming for a backend season assault into the finals.

Roosters skipper James Tedesco scored a hat trick, winding back the clock and showcasing the elite attacking skill which earned him two Dally M Medals in years gone by.

Although the club's win comes with a brutal blow, with Tupou expected to remain on the sidelines for an extended period with a suspected shoulder dislocation.

The veteran winger went up the tunnel in discomfort in the 49th minute, being quickly replaced by Hugo Savala in the centres and pushing Billy Smith out onto the wing.

Tupou will get scans for confirmation on the extent of the injury, while NRL Physio has provided details on what a return timeline could look like.

Roosters medical staff were able to get the shoulder back into the socket on the field, which is a good sign in terms of a recovery period.

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If scans return with minimal structural damage, Tupou could rehab his shoulder and return in as little as three to six weeks.

Although if there is joint instability and structural damage, he may face reconstruction surgery, blowing the return date out to three to six months.

The Roosters will travel to North Queensland to face the Cowboys on Thursday, looking to continue their assault on the competition.