The NRL's match review committee has come down on Sydney Roosters brotherly duo Nat and Egan Butcher following the tri-colours' thrilling win against the Newcastle Knights.

It was a 'Knightmare' outing for the novocastrians on Friday, with Dylan Lucas and Dylan Brown both succumbing to suspected serious long-term injuries as Newcastle's premiership assault loses its punch.

To rub salt in the wound, goal-kicking specialist Daly Cherry-Evans stepped up and delivered a killer blow to seal a 23-22 win for the Roosters despite a brave Knights outfit.

The Butcher brothers have come under the microscope for a pair of careless high tackles on Newcastle players.

Shortly following the kick-off to the second half, Egan was booked for a grade 1 careless high tackle on Francis Manuleleua.

Given it was his first offence, the 25-year-old was issued a $750 fine, although if Butcher contests the charge in front of the panel and loses, it will be bumped up to $1000.

Six minutes later, old brother Nat was in hot water for the same incident, copping a grade 1 careless high tackle on Knights veteran Tyson Frizell.

Butcher's second offence meant he was subject to an increased fine of $1800 for his actions, and if he finds himself guilty at the judiciary, it will be bumped up to $2500.

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Meanwhile, Knights coach Justin Holbrook wasn't sure of the severity of Lucas's condition, with what appeared to be a gruesome ankle dislocation and fracture in the first half.

"It's a dislocation straight away. It's back in which is good, but we need to see how much damage has been done around that which is good," Holbrook said in his post-match press conference.

"I'm not too sure [whether it's a fracture], but we will see how we go."

It didn't get much better, with star recruit Dylan Brown going down with a non-contact knee injury in the 53rd minute, casting fears he has injured his ACL.

"The docs and physios are not thinking it's good, but I'll cross me fingers and hope we get some good news on the scans," Holbrook said.

The Roosters march into second position on the ladder and set their sights on travelling to Townsville to face the North Queensland Cowboys on Thursday.

The Knights dropped a crucial match against the Bondi-based club, sliding down to seventh after South Sydney defeated the Storm later in the evening on Friday night.

They will face a resurgent Brisbane Broncos outfit at Suncorp Stadium on August 1.