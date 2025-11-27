New Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has been quietly building a squad he can be proud of in 2026, handing deals to guys he believes can shape the club's culture as they head into a new era of rugby league.

As a result, the Titans have rewarded prop forward Brock Gray with a promotion to the club's Top 30 roster, signing him through to the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Gray joined the Titans ahead of 2025 on a full-time train-and-trial deal after several seasons in the NSW Cup, impressing through the pre-season to earn an NRL debut in Round 1.

He went on to feature in six first-grade games as a reliable middle forward before his campaign was cut short by an ACL injury in Round 8.

Despite the setback, Gray's resilience and professionalism saw the club extend his contract for another two seasons.

"I'm really grateful for the belief the club has shown in me after my ACL injury, and I'm excited to be remaining on the Gold Coast until at least the end of 2027," Gray said in a club statement.

"I'm as hungry as ever to get back out on the field and repay the faith the Titans have put in me."

Currently nearing a full return to training, Gray is on track for a 2026 comeback after completing an extensive knee rehabilitation program.

Gray's partner, Natasha Penitani, also plays for the Titans in the NRLW, and both are set to continue their rugby league journeys on the Gold Coast.

"I really appreciate the chance to share my rugby league journey with my partner Tash, who's just finished her first season as an NRLW Titan," Gray added.