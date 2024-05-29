After making his NRL debut last week against the Brisbane Broncos, the Titans have unfortunately revealed that NRL debutant Tony Francis has sustained an AC joint injury.

Injuring himself in the 3rd minute of the match, Francis remained on the field until the 19th minute before being taken out of the clash.

It has since been confirmed that the outside back will spend four to six weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from injury - adding further woes to the club's backline stocks.

Playing on the wing, Francis scored one try, made two tackle busts and one line-break, made nine passes and ran 81 total running metres throughout his time on the field.

The club also confirmed that star back-rower David Fifita passed his HIA last weekend and will not face the mandatory 11-down stand-down period after being taken from the field in the 75th minute.

The Gold Coast Titans have the bye this round but will take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 14 at Cbus Super Stadium on Friday night.