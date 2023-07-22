The Gold Coast Titans may have walked away with the two points in their opening NRLW games of the season, but their star recruit left the field and didn't return.

NSW Blues playmaker Taliah Fuimaono was helped off the field after she was seen limping, having pulled up in her running strides.

Despite not returning, it may not all be bad news for Fuimaono and the Titans, as the club ruled out that it is an Achilles injury. Yet to be confirmed, it is likely she suffered an ankle injury, but the seriousness is unknown.

“It looks like it's an ankle injury, but the extent of it, I'm not too sure at this point,” Titans coach Karyn Murphy said post-match.

Not good for Taliah Fuimaono, off with a non-contact ankle injury. Interesting mechanism with rotation of foot (up & out) bringing concern for syndesmosis injury - rare to suffer these non-contact. Didn’t look good, hope no surgery which would end her #NRLW season pic.twitter.com/YaxLvS52Se — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 22, 2023

The Titans' 16-6 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys also saw the first sin-bin of the season as Mia Middleton was cited for a dangerous lifting tackle on Titans back Emily Bass. Bass would be forced off the field with a suspected collarbone injury, but there has yet to be confirmation on the injury, just like Fuimaono.