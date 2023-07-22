NRLW Rd 1 - Titans v Cowboys
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Zara Canfield of Titans celebrate with team mates after scoring a try during the round one NRLW match between Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys at the Cbus Super Stadium, on July 22, 2023, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

The Gold Coast Titans may have walked away with the two points in their opening NRLW games of the season, but their star recruit left the field and didn't return.

NSW Blues playmaker Taliah Fuimaono was helped off the field after she was seen limping, having pulled up in her running strides.

Despite not returning, it may not all be bad news for Fuimaono and the Titans, as the club ruled out that it is an Achilles injury. Yet to be confirmed, it is likely she suffered an ankle injury, but the seriousness is unknown.

“It looks like it's an ankle injury, but the extent of it, I'm not too sure at this point,” Titans coach Karyn Murphy said post-match.

The Titans' 16-6 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys also saw the first sin-bin of the season as Mia Middleton was cited for a dangerous lifting tackle on Titans back Emily Bass. Bass would be forced off the field with a suspected collarbone injury, but there has yet to be confirmation on the injury, just like Fuimaono.
It was the first-ever NRLW match between the inner-state rivals due to the Cowboys being one of the newly formed teams entering the competition for this season.