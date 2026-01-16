The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed plans for their 20th anniversary celebrations, with confirmation the club will have the celebrations throughout 2027.

The club, which turns 20 in 2026, will wait until after their 20th season to hold the celebrations, which will be about celebrating 20 full seasons as a club.

The Titans confirmed they will have a new logo, special events and unique celebrations to represent the players both past and present of the club.

"Reaching our 20th season is a significant achievement for the Titans and everyone who has been part of this club's journey so far," Gold Coast CEO Steve Mitchell said in a club statement.

"2026 is about embracing that milestone and continuing to build towards success, while also laying the groundwork for what will be a very special year in 2027 when we celebrate the full 20 years of the Gold Coast Titans.

"The 2027 celebrations will be a chance to properly honour our history and the people who have supported this club from day one.

"We want to celebrate our past, recognise the present and look ahead to the future of rugby league on the Gold Coast."

The Titans are entering an intriguing time heading into 2026, with Josh Hannay taking over the head coaching role after two ill-fated years under Des Hasler.

The Titans, who finished second last in 2025 and haven't played finals in many years, have an enormous amount of work to do to turn things around both on and off the field, but the recent re-signings of Jayden Campbell and Beau Fermor have added hope, while there is still a chance Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will elect to stay with the Parkwood-based club long-term.