Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell has claimed he has no issues with Des Hasler's descision to play second-rower David Fifita from the bench.

The decision, which saw Klese Haas start the Round 2 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs after the club had a Round 1 bye, and has now been upheld into Round 3 as the Titans prepare to face the Newcastle Knights, has raised eyebrows around the competition.

Fifita, who has been battling injury through the off-season, played just 31 minutes against the Bulldogs, but Mitchell, speaking with News Corp revealed the injury and limited pre-season has nothing to do with Fifita's limited minutes.

“He's in good shape, he's not injured and he's in really good physical condition,” Mitchell said.

“I think Des (Hasler) spoke to it, he had a look at that early, it didn't work out and he got the back end of the game in.

“They'll review, they'll go through the first review and go through all parts of the game and then come this weekend with a plan.

“It is all part of getting those early games away is just having a look at where you're at (and) tightening it up.”

Fifita's form has been a talking point around the Titans for some time now, with the gun second-rower being dropped from Billy Slater's Queensland State of Origin side on the back of it.

The star will not only want his spot back, but to rescue the Titans from a second straight season of poor performance.

The Gold Coast are riddled with question marks heading into 2025, with the side having a new halves pairing, and needing an uptick in defence after leaking 40 points against the Bulldogs.