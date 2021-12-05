The Gold Coast Titans are one of a host of clubs set to be impacted by the Queensland government's hardline stance on unvaccinated players in the new year.

Alongside the Victorian government, both states will rule unvaccinated players as unable to play or train within stadium facilities, with Queensland to switch to those rules from December 17 when they open the state border to New South Wales and Victoria.

The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed all players at the club are vaccinated, while the North Queensland Cowboys are believed to be close to the same mark in Townsville.

The Titans' predicament is a little less clear.

It has previously been reported that centre Brian Kelly isn't vaccinated, however, he wouldn't confirm nor deny the reports in a report yesterday when speaking to AAP.

"It's just my personal health choice," Kelly said.

"That's all their choice and they can do what they want. And I believe my choice is my choice.

"That's probably about that."

The NRL have so far refused to mandate vaccines for the coronavirus, despite the likely difficulties in playing, training or travelling between states without being double vaccinated, despite the AFL doing just that.

Rugby League Players Association framework has suggested that clubs may be able to dock pay for training sessions and games missed due to not being vaccinated.

It was reported this morning that just a handful of players remain unvaccinated in the competition, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona at the Melbourne the Storm the highest-profile of the group.

The Titans have previously claimed the club will be 100 per cent vaccinated by Christmas, however, Kelly said he was working with the club at the current time.

"All of Australia is all under pressure with all that stuff," Kelly said.

"But with myself, I just have good communication with the club and just take it step by step."