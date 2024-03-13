Joseph Manu's likely next destenation has been revealed, with reports suggesting he will be on a plane to Japan rather than France as he looks for an opportunity in rugby union.

The Roosters, per a News Corp report, have given up all hope of retaining Manu at Bondi beyond the end of 2024.

That backs comments made by the centre himself recently where he admitted he was now searching for a new challenge. Something Manu won't do though is play against the Roosters at NRL level.

That means the 15-man game awaits for Manu, where he will receive a mega pay day by heading overseas.

The report suggests the star centre, who is well known to want to play either fullback or five-eighth, will play two seasons of Japanese rugby union, with the season there ending in May.

That could enable Manu to return to the Roosters in mid-2026 where he could well take over the number one jersey, pending on James Tedesco's fitness, form and future - the captain is currently off-contract at the end of 2025.

But the Roosters are also refusing to sit on their hands and wait for the future, with the club going after rugby union star Max Jogensen.

The youngster hasn't yet received a formal offer from the Roosters, but it has been confirmed previously and again now that informal discussions have already been had with the 19-year-old over a switch to the 13 man game where he could line up in the backline for the Roosters.

The Bondi-based club are reportedly confident that if Jorgensen does elect to switch sports, it will be to the Roosters, although they are unclear about when, with Jorgensen reportedly keen on the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, and the home World Cup in 2027.

Both of those events have seen Rugby Australia line up to poach NRL stars in recent months, although the only one they managed to sign was Joseph Suaalii, who exits the Roosters on approximately $1.6 million per year from the start of 2025.

Suaalii and Manu departing at the same time, as well as the potential retirement of Daniel Tupou represents a severe headache for the Roosters, although the club have signed Mark Nawaqanitawase from union, and Billy Smith currently sits outside of their top 17.

The Roosters were also said to be expressing interest in Zac Lomax from the St George Illawarra Dragons.