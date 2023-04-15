As Adam Doueihi will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury last week, Tim Sheens is set to name his replacement.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sheens is set to give Brandon Wakeham the reigns of the five-eighth position for the remainder of the season.

Coming off a bye, the Tigers will return to training on Monday as they look to finally claim a win in 2023.

Wakeham previously partnered with Luke Brooks in the halves when Doueihi transitioned to fullback for the games against the Storm and Broncos in Rounds 4 and 5.

While the Tigers put in a good effort against the Storm, Wakeham would be hoping to forget the performance against the Broncos where the club defeated them by 34 points.

With limited options to replace Doueihi in the top 30 squad, Sheens only has three potential options.

Set to name Wakeham, he is the primary option for Sheens, while Will Smith and Daine Laurie could also feature in the No.6 jersey at some point this season.

Not part of the top 30 roster, Smith will need to be upgraded from the NSW Cup side. This option is possible as the Tigers have one spot left in their roster.

After being on the outs of the club, Doueihi's injury could open the door for Laurie to return. Primarily a fullback, Laurie is no stranger to the halves, having been a five-eighth in his junior days.