Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has admitted that he will not be dropping Luke Brooks down to reserve grade as the club looks for its first win of 2023.
Sitting dead last on the bottom of the ladder, the Tigers have come under fire after multiple disappointing efforts this season. One of these reasons is the halves pairing which involves million-dollar halfback, Luke Brooks.
Looking frustrated this season as he runs off-contract at the end of the season, Brooks has been given multiple opportunities with different halves pairings.
After failing to win with Adam Doueihi as his five-eighth, Brandon Wakeham moved into the No.6 jersey last weekend. Unfortunately, this didn't help the Tigers to overcome the Melbourne Storm.
Whilst other coaches may have dropped Brooks down into the NSW Cup for a stint, Sheens has remained loyal to the former Dally M Halfback of the Year.
"I don't need to defend ‘Brooksy', he doesn't need me to defend him, he's a tough kid, [the criticism] would get to anyone, but every training session he turns up with a smile," Sheens said via the Sydney Morning Herald.
“They [Brooks and Wakeham] have got the left- and right-footed kicking game, they play well on the left and right edge of the ruck, and with Adam at No.1, that allows him to pick his run, be it left or right. There's no better [fullback] at the club."
"We need to make it work, and the only way to make it work is to give them time."
While Sheens will keep the same spine as last week, it means Daine Laurie is expected to play in the NSW Cup this weekend.
Having fallen out of favour with Sheens, Laurie will be hoping to produce a great performance for the Western Suburbs Magpies.
David Nofoaluma and Joe Ofahengaue are two other players who have fallen out of favour with Ofahengaue expected to return back to the NSW Cup.
While Nofoaluma will be sidelined for a couple of weeks having suffered a small fracture in his right foot.
The Wests Tigers will face the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.