Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has admitted that he will not be dropping Luke Brooks down to reserve grade as the club looks for its first win of 2023.

Sitting dead last on the bottom of the ladder, the Tigers have come under fire after multiple disappointing efforts this season. One of these reasons is the halves pairing which involves million-dollar halfback, Luke Brooks.

Looking frustrated this season as he runs off-contract at the end of the season, Brooks has been given multiple opportunities with different halves pairings.

After failing to win with Adam Doueihi as his five-eighth, Brandon Wakeham moved into the No.6 jersey last weekend. Unfortunately, this didn't help the Tigers to overcome the Melbourne Storm.

Whilst other coaches may have dropped Brooks down into the NSW Cup for a stint, Sheens has remained loyal to the former Dally M Halfback of the Year.

"I don't need to defend ‘Brooksy', he doesn't need me to defend him, he's a tough kid, [the criticism] would get to anyone, but every training session he turns up with a smile," Sheens said via the Sydney Morning Herald.