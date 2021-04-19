Wests Tigers utility Billy Walters remains in the frame to head north to join his father Kevin at Red Hill.

After being linked to a move to the Broncos is February, reports suggesting Walters will depart Concord for Brisbane at the expiry of his contract this season remain afloat.

The 27-year-old is currently looking to return from a knee injury that has kept him out of Michael Maguire’s side throughout the 2021 season.

The Wests half has played just 10 NRL games since making his debut with Melbourne in 2019, featuring in the black, white and gold on eight occasions in his first season with the Tigers.

With Great Britain representative Jackson Hastings tipped to return to the NRL and the Tigers leading the race for the former Roosters and Sea Eagles playmaker, Fox Sports have reported that Walters remains keen on a move to the Broncos.

Walters would be sure to add some much needed versatility to Kevin Walters’ halves depths given Anthony Milford’s time at the club looks to be drawing to an end.

The Broncos have opted for Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft to hold down the halves partnership, a pairing that is unlikely to fulfil coach Walters’ desires.

Billy Walters is one of 10 Tigers players unsigned for the 2022 season, with club having an option in their favour to extend the contracts of senior duo Joey Leilua and James Roberts.

Despite being contracted until 2023, Luke Brooks’ future at Concord has come into question, while Moses Mbye is set to depart the club at season’s end despite being penned until the end of next year.