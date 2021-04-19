NRL Rd 12 - Tigers v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 31: Billy Walters of the Tigers runs the ball during the round 12 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the New Zealand Warriors at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 31, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers utility Billy Walters remains in the frame to head north to join his father Kevin at Red Hill.

After being linked to a move to the Broncos is February, reports suggesting Walters will depart Concord for Brisbane at the expiry of his contract this season remain afloat.

The 27-year-old is currently looking to return from a knee injury that has kept him out of Michael Maguire’s side throughout the 2021 season.

The Wests half has played just 10 NRL games since making his debut with Melbourne in 2019, featuring in the black, white and gold on eight occasions in his first season with the Tigers.

SEE ALSO: Broncos young gun “more than likely leaving” 

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 22: Billy Walters of the Storm runs with the ball during the NRL Trial Match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors at GMHBA Stadium on February 22, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

With Great Britain representative Jackson Hastings tipped to return to the NRL and the Tigers leading the race for the former Roosters and Sea Eagles playmaker, Fox Sports have reported that Walters remains keen on a move to the Broncos.

Walters would be sure to add some much needed versatility to Kevin Walters’ halves depths given Anthony Milford’s time at the club looks to be drawing to an end.

The Broncos have opted for Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft to hold down the halves partnership, a pairing that is unlikely to fulfil coach Walters’ desires.

Billy Walters is one of 10 Tigers players unsigned for the 2022 season, with club having an option in their favour to extend the contracts of senior duo Joey Leilua and James Roberts.

Despite being contracted until 2023, Luke Brooks’ future at Concord has come into question, while Moses Mbye is set to depart the club at season’s end despite being penned until the end of next year.