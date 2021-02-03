NRL Rd 12 - Tigers v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 31: Billy Walters of the Tigers runs the ball during the round 12 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the New Zealand Warriors at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 31, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos are set to confirm the signing of Wests utility Billy Walters, the son of coach Kevin.

The Tigers are set to announce the deal in the coming days, with 7News Brisbane reporting the father-son duo will come into effect for the 2021 season.

Walters’ arrival will be met with great optimism at Red Hill, with the 26-year-old set to add depth to the Broncos’ playmaking stocks.

Star five-eighth Anthony Milford is facing a race against the clock to make Brisbane’s Round 1 clash after requiring surgery on a fractured hand, with Walters set to assist in Milford’s absence.

Walters has played 10 NRL matches since making his debut with Melbourne in 2019, moving to Concord the following season where he played eight matches.