The Brisbane Broncos are set to confirm the signing of Wests utility Billy Walters, the son of coach Kevin.

The Tigers are set to announce the deal in the coming days, with 7News Brisbane reporting the father-son duo will come into effect for the 2021 season.

7NEWS can reveal Billy Walters is about to join his father Kevin at the @brisbanebroncos. Brisbane are close to signing the talented utility from Wests Tigers with a deal to be formalised this week. https://t.co/6QvR0OTe9C #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/EVlTTdAHlV — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) February 3, 2021

Walters’ arrival will be met with great optimism at Red Hill, with the 26-year-old set to add depth to the Broncos’ playmaking stocks.

Star five-eighth Anthony Milford is facing a race against the clock to make Brisbane’s Round 1 clash after requiring surgery on a fractured hand, with Walters set to assist in Milford’s absence.

Walters has played 10 NRL matches since making his debut with Melbourne in 2019, moving to Concord the following season where he played eight matches.