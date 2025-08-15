The Wests Tigers have confirmed a long-term contract extension for Starford To'a.

Already signed until the end of 2026, the 25-year-old has confirmed a two-year extension that will confirm he remains at the joint-venture club until at least the end of 2028.

To'a will now not be able to negotiate with rival clubs over his future, instead locking himself in at the Tigers, where he has played 59 of his 79 NRL games.

Debuting at the Newcastle Knights in 2019, the talented outside back had breakout years at the Tigers in 2022 and 2023, but was hampered by injury last season, only managing three games.

Back to his best in 2025, he has played 16 games for Benji Marshall's outfit, who have finally climbed off the bottom of the ladder, scoring nine tries and assisting another seven.

Maybe more pleasingly, in the difficult defensive position at centre, he has tackled at over 90 per cent - a career high - and run for 108 metres per game.

Coach Marshall said To'a still has potential to fulfil despite his recent improvements.

“We are super excited to keep Starford and his family at the club for another two years,” Marshall said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He has shown how much potential he has over the past few seasons, and we can't wait for him to fulfil that here with us at the Wests Tigers.

“He is a pleasure to coach and a really good person that we love having at our club,” Marshall concluded.

To'a said he was happy to be at the Tigers long-term.

“I love being a part of this group and I'm looking forward to what's ahead,” To'a said.

“I'm grateful for the opportunities that Benji has provided me and to now have my future secured at the Tigers.”